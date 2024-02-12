New Delhi, February 12: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has launched a major recruitment drive for various positions, including Pharmacist, Nursing Officer, and more. A total of 1896 vacancies have been announced, with the application window opening on February 13 and closing on March 13.

Candidates interested in applying for the DSSSB Recruitment 2024 are advised to visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. They can navigate to the ‘Apply online’ section on the homepage, fill out the application form with all necessary details, upload required documents, pay the application fee, and submit the application. It is recommended to keep a printout of the submitted application for future reference. TSPSC Releases Final Answer Key for TPBO Recruitment Exam 2023 at tspsc.gov.in, Know Steps to Check.

The recruitment campaign aims to fill several critical roles within the organisation. Notable positions include Pharmacist (318 vacancies), Nursing Officer (1507 vacancies), Resource Centre Coordinator (12 vacancies), AYA (21 vacancies), Cook (Male: 18 vacancies, Female: 14 vacancies), Translator (Hindi: 2 vacancies), and Section Officer (HR: 4 vacancies). Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 606 Specialist Officer Posts Till February 23, Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in.

The application fee is Rs 100, with exemptions provided for women candidates and those belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability), and Ex-Serviceman categories.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Know How to Apply

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Apply online Fill out the applictaion form Upload all the required details Pay the applictaion fee Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.

For detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, application process, and other important details, candidates are encouraged to refer to the official notification available on the DSSSB website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2024 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).