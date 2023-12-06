Mumbai, December 6: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the Group C paramedical exam admit card 2023. Candidates registered for the Group C paramedical exam can now access their admit card from the ESIC website at esic.gov.in. The exam will be held on December 10 from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. The online application window was open from October 1 to October 30. UGC NET Admit Card 2023: Hall Ticket for December Examination To Be Released Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Know How To Download.

The admit card has information like the candidate’s name, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, registration number, exam date, day, time, and exam centre name and code. Candidates must take a printout of the admit card and carry it along with a document on the exam day. AIBE 18 2023 Admit Card: Bar Council of India Likely To Release Hall Ticket for December 10 Examination Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Know How To Download.

How to Download ESIC Admit Card

Visit the official website esic.gov.in/recruitments.

On the homepage, search for the link to download the hall ticket.

Enter the required details.

Click on the submit button.

Your hall ticket or admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Save, download it, and take a printout for future use.

The exam will have a total of 100 questions and will last for 2 hours. The first hour will be dedicated to technical/professional knowledge, with 50 questions worth 100 marks. The second hour will be divided into General Knowledge, General Intelligence Test, and Mathematics. Each section will have 10, 20, and 20 questions, each with one mark. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The qualifying marks in the written online examination will be 45% for general category candidates, 40% for OBC and EWS candidates, 35% for SC, ST, and Ex-servicemen, and 30% for the PWD category.

Candidates will be selected based on their scores in the written and skill tests. Those who clear both tests will be invited to the next stage of recruitment. This is a drive to fill 1038 Paramedical Staff positions across India.

