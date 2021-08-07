Sabrina Ann Frontino has caught our attention recently with her online store Ann’s Boutique. Frontino created her own drop-shipping concept store in July of 2020, during the global pandemic. She knew that the consumer preferred online shopping due to the circumstance of the lockdowns. Ann’s Boutique specializes in swimwear, beachwear accessories, gym attire, and lingerie. Frontino’s motivation is for her customers to feel confident and sexy. We have decided to spotlight Anna’s Boutique, because of its immense growth in a short period of time and of course its trendsetting styles!

With the rise of online shopping, the consumer is always window shopping until they find the best deals. In other words, they are cybershopping for deals. The digital e-commerce industry is very competitive. It takes a certain alpha personality to make a great return on their investment and have a successful business. Sabrina Frontino fits the mold as a businesswoman as she stated in our interview that she works 24/7 in order to make her online boutique successful. Her online store offers an array of female attire that can be sexy, athletic, and comfortable. There are three types of styles. Each item has a selection of sizes and colors. The concept of her online store is sexy and fun.

Ann’s Boutique has had many accomplishments recently. From being published in 3 magazines with models & photographers who purchased Ann’s Boutique clothing for their shoots and in reaching company record sales. However, the online boutique’s ultimate goal is to open an in-person store and to sell wholesale to other retailers. With so much online success in a short period of time, we asked Frontino why she leaped into this venture? She stated, “Dreaming big can be pretty intimidating, but taking that leap of faith and feeling the outcome of making your own success is a feeling so high. You feel unstoppable! I have always modeled, so I understand fashion. After having three children, maintaining my fitness routines, and continuing to model throughout the years; I still felt like I was missing something. It is then when I decided to take that leap in opening my own online clothing store.” That is a great story about adding more to ones life and career.