Many people are interested in investing in foreign currency exchange, referred to as forex. While forex trading can be an exciting and lucrative activity, it can also be tough and challenging, especially for beginners.

The Foreign Exchange market, also called the Forex or the FX market, is an over-the-counter or interbank market where the world’s money is exchanged. Many players trade the Forex market, such as institutional investors, central banks, multinationals, and commercial banks, among others.

These days, there is a lot of discussion about automated trading systems, and how it works to make money - even without fronting your desk to monitor fluctuations. Yes, it sure does work. However, with THOUSANDS of Forex trading robots out there, and almost everyone claiming to turn tiny accounts into millions of dollars overnight, it’s really difficult to find which one is right for you, as a forex trader.

FX BEAST INFINITI

Fx Beast Infiniti, is a highly optimized trading EA robot founded by Joms Dosdos (CEO).. It aims at LONG-TERM profit-making, and indeed guarantees safe and holistic returns (10% – 20%) from your Capital. Its software algorithm does the waiting game and puts off your investment to high earning exponents - without the manual hassle - and ensures your income flow passively. It’s proven to be the safest robot out there, plus it’s acknowledged to be the best tool to journey yourself into financial freedom.

Apart from that, they’ve got their forex risk management team headed by John Reformado (Risk Manager) to implement a set of rules and measures to ensure any negative impact of your forex trade is manageable. They have proven to work risk management plans and strategy in place before you actually start trading. New traders often underestimate the importance of financial education, tend to have unrealistic expectations, and struggle to control their emotions, pushing them to act irrationally and impair their overall performance, that’s why Fx Beast Infiniti Risk Management team is always ready for whatever comes worse.

What are FX BEAST Robots Settings?

For starters, there are two types of forex robot settings you’ll need to be familiar with, one is aggressive, another one is conservative.”

1. “Conservative means non -aggressive approach to forex robot algorithms. It gives you a margin of 8% to 15% returns – depending on the forex market’s volatility and major events”.

2. “Aggressive forex settings, on the other hand, will assure you high profits in surety, however, you might be put at risk if you’re not monitoring it properly. Good thing we’ve got our robots that have their own risk management/manager, so you need not to worry about who’s to monitor.”

Low-Risk can give you around 7% gain, while Mid-Risk can give up to 54% gain.

I-trade I-Care I Share Program

Fx Beast Infiniti has been earning a stream of profit with its forex robot, but still they decided to go public and share it. Their mission is to continuously pass the knowledge to everyone and drive more subscriptions. With a forex robot subscription, Fx Beast team is able to grow funds for its weekly and monthly activities called “i-trade i-care i-share” program.

“Forex / Forex Trading is definitely for everyone, especially if you’re a “Manual Trader. But, if you are too occupied to monitor your trade, and want to skip the fences, our team of experts are there to help you. With an initial investment of $1,000 or Php50,000 to the FBS platform, and a monthly subscription to our FX Beast Infiniti forex robots, you’re guaranteed to acquire exponential returns and profits in surety”, says Dosdos.

“I’m a forex trader, and I want subscription”

Register to FOREX/FBS website then message FX BEAST INFINITI Facebook page or Joms Dosdos personal Facebook to guide you the next steps.

Joms Dos Dos

Joms Dosdos, a local of Cebu, is a huge fan of business ventures. His mind-set of “high risk, high return” drove him to invest in several businesses, including the famous “proben” (occasionally referred as proventriculus) – a satisfying Filipino snack, and one of the most popular street food items in the country.

Dosdos owned over 90% of all “proben” carts in Cebu, and he surely made it big when proben food items started to serve several kiosks, and restaurants not only in Cebu but the rest of the Visayas. Its popularity has skyrocketed in recent years, with the growth in number of partners, plus venture groups. Everything was just finely operating, until COVID-19 Pandemic came.