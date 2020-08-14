Mumbai, August 14: The Western Railway announced that it will run special trains across several regions in Maharashtra to ferry passengers during Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 festival. In an official press release, the western railway stated that these special trains for Ganpati festival will run from Mumbai Central railway stations and Bandra Terminus in Mumbai. The Indian Railways announced the special reserved Ganpati special trains for the convenience of passengers during Ganeshotsav 2020. The ticket booking for Train no. 09001, 09007, 09009, 09011 and 09061 will open from August 16, 2020 at all PRS counters and IRCTC website. Ganesh Chaturthi Special Trains: Central Railway to Run 162 Special Trains Ganeshotsav 2020, Bookings to Open From August 15; Check List of Trains.

The special trains by railways will clear the extra rush during the festive season. The Western Railway will run 20 trips of five Special trains, i.e. two from Mumbai Central to Sawantwadi Road, two from Bandra Terminus to Sawantwadi Road and o­ne from Bandra Terminus to Kudal o­n special fare.

The details of the these trains are as under:

Train No. 09001/ 09002 Mumbai Central – Sawantwadi Road (Weekly) Special Train o­n Special fare (4 trips)

Train No. 09001 Mumbai Central – Sawantwadi Road Weekly Special Train will leave Mumbai Central at 23.55 hrs o­n Wednesday to reach Vasai Road at 01.10 hrs and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 12.40 hrs o­n Thursday. This train will run o­n 19th and 26th August, 2020. Similarly, in return direction Train No. 09002 Sawantwadi Road – Mumbai Central Weekly Special Train will leave Sawantwadi Road at 13.40 hrs o­n Thursday & will reach Vasai Road at 01.15 hrs and at Mumbai Central at 03.30 hrs o­n Friday. This train will run o­n 20th and 27th August, 2020.

The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangmeshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal stations in both directions. The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class & Pantry car coaches.

Train No. 09007/ 09008 Mumbai Central – Sawantwadi Road (Weekly) Special Train o­n Special fare (4 trips)

Train No. 09007 Mumbai Central – Sawantwadi Road Weekly Special Train will leave Mumbai Central at 23.55 hrs o­n Monday & will reach Vasai Road at 01.10 hrs and atSawantwadi Road at 12.40 hrs o­n Tuesday. This train will run o­n 17th and 24th August, 2020. Similarly, in return direction Train No. 09008 Sawantwadi Road – Mumbai Central Weekly Special Train will leave Sawantwadi Road at 13.40 hrs o­n Tuesday & will reach Vasai Road at 01.15 hrs and at Mumbai Central at 03.30 hrs o­n Wednesday. This train will run o­n 18th and 25th August, 2020.

The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangmeshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal stations in both directions. The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class & Pantry car coaches.

Train No. 09009/ 09010 Bandra Terminus – Sawantwadi Road (Weekly) Special Train o­n Special fare (4 trips)

Train No. 09009 Bandra Terminus – Sawantwadi Road Weekly Special Train will leave Bandra Terminus at 23.45 hrs o­n Tuesday & will reach Vasai Road at 01.10 hrs and at Sawantwadi Road at 12.40 hrs o­n Wednesday. This train will run o­n 18th and 25th August, 2020. Similarly, in return direction Train No. 09010 Sawantwadi Road – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special Train will leave Sawantwadi Road at 13.40 hrs o­n Wednesday & willreach Vasai Road at 01.15 hrs and at Bandra Terminus at 03.15 o­n Thursday. This train will run o­n 19th and 26th August, 2020.

The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal stations in both directions. The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class & Pantry car coaches.

Train No. 09011/ 09012 Bandra Terminus – Sawantwadi Road (Weekly) AC Special Train o­n Special fare (4 trips)

Train No. 09011 Bandra Terminus – Sawantwadi Road Weekly AC Special Train will leave Bandra Terminus at 23.45 hrs o­n Sunday & will reach Vasai Road at 01.10 hrs and at Sawantwadi Road at 12.40 hrs o­n Monday. This train will run o­n 23rd and 30th August, 2020. Similarly, in return direction Train No. 09012 Sawantwadi Road – Bandra Terminus Weekly AC Special Train will leave Sawantwadi Road at 13.40 hrs o­n Monday & will reach Vasai Road at 01.15 hrs and at Bandra Terminus at 03.15 hrs o­n Tuesday. This train will run o­n 24th and 31st August, 2020.

The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal stations in both directions. The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier and AC Second Class Chair Car coaches.

Train No. 09061/ 09062 Bandra Terminus – Kudal (Weekly) Special Train o­n Special fare (4 trips)

Train No. 09061 Bandra Terminus – Kudal Weekly Special Train will leave Bandra Terminus at 15.00 hrs o­n Thursday & will reach Vasai Road at 16.00 hrs and at Kudal at 04.30 hrs o­n Friday. This train will run o­n 20th and 27th August, 2020. Similarly, in return direction Train No. 09062 Kudal – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special Train will leave Kudal at 05.30 hrs o­n Friday & will reach Vasai Road at 17.40 hrs and at Bandra Terminus at 19.15 hrs o­n Saturday. This train will run o­n 21st and 28th August, 2020.

The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg stations in both directions. The train will have General Second Class coaches.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi, the most awaited 10-day festival falls on August 22. Lakhs of devotees travel to their native places across Maharashtra especially in Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi from Mumbai and other cities. In view of the pandemic this year, the state government has made 10-day home quarantine mandatory for the devotees on reaching villages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).