Shravan Somwar also known as Sawan Somwar, is considered to be one of the most auspicious observances for the people of the Hindus community. It falls during the month of Shravan as per Hindu Samwat calendar. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and people celebrate the day by following various festivities. This year, 2020, Sawan or Shraavana month began on July 6, a Monday and ends on August 3 which is Monday again. And as we observe yet another auspicious Monday, July 13 approaches, we bring you to wishes and messages which you can send your loved ones to wish the day. Our list also includes Happy Sawan Somvar WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, messages, Instagram Stories and SMS to send on the observance. Happy Sawan Somwar 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Messages And GIFs to Send on the Auspicious Observance.

People pray and observe nirjala fast wherein they don't even drink water throughout the day. Some eat fruits and nuts during the day time while others eat only after sunset. You can add colour to the festive occasion by also sending text messages, Hike Stickers and Instagram messages. Our list also has includes wishes you can send through Twitter and other social media platforms. As the day is dedicated to Lord Shiva, people share HD photos of Lord Shiva and Shiva Linga to wish the observance.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hasiyat Meri Choti Hai Par Man Mera Shivala Hai, Karam Toh Main Karta Jaunga Kyunki Saath Mere Damruwala Hai! Om Namah Shivay.

Facebook Greetings Read: Om Mein Hi Aastha, Om Mein Hi Vishwas, Om Mein Hi Shakti, Om Mein Hi Sara Sansar, Om Se Hoti Hai Ache Din Shuruat, Bolo Om Namah Shivay. Sawan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhakti Mein Shakti Hai Bandhu, Shakti Mein Sansar Hai, Trilok Mein Hai Jiski Charcha, Un Shiv Ji Ka Yeh Maas Hai. Sawan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Facebook Greetings Read: Karun Kyun Fikr Ki Maut Ke Baad Jagah Kahan Milegi, Jahan Hogi Mere Mahadev Ki Mehfil, Meri Rooh Wahan Milegi, Sawan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mandir Ki Ghanti, Aarti Ki Thali, Nadi Ke Kinare, Suraj Ki Lali, Zindagi Laye Khushiyon Ki Bahar, Mubarak Ho Aapko Sawan Ka Tyohar. Sawan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

