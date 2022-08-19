The due date to file income tax return, or ITR for AY 2022-23, has ended on July 31. However, the process is not over yet, as the income tax department will soon issue refunds claimed by taxpayers in their ITR filing.

The Income-Tax Department offers taxpayers to check their ITR refund status after 10 days of their ITR filing. Those taxpayers who have filed their ITR more than 10 days ago and are still awaiting their ITR refund can check their refund status online.

Sometimes, the taxpayer has to pay more taxes than they are actually liable for. For example, if advanced tax or tax deducted at source (TDS) is more than the tax that the individual is due to pay, he or she can claim an income tax refund. Income tax refunds are issued to ensure that you get back any extra income that you have paid the government.

Steps to check ITR refund status on e-filing portal:

You need to visit the e-filing website and log in to the account using your user ID (PAN) and password Then click on 'View Filed Returns' after selecting 'Income tax returns' After that, they need to check the most recent ITR submitted Soon after this, the status of the ITR filed will be displayed if you choose the "View Details" option Then you can find the "Status of Tax Refunds" tab. The payment method, a reference number, the current status, and the reimbursement date will all be listed in the message

Steps to check the ITR refund status with PAN number:

First you need to go to the NSDL website https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/servlet/RefundStatusTrack Then type your PAN number Then, choose Assessment Year (AY) 2022 2023 Then, select the 'Submit' option, and the computer screen will display your ITR refund status.

