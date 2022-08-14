Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deliver his 9th Independence Day address to the nation from Delhi’s Red Fort. (Photo Credit- PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deliver his 9th Independence Day address to the nation from Delhi’s Red Fort as India celebrates 75 years of independence from the British rule under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative of the Government.

The Prime Minister will start his address soon after hoisting the tricolour at Red Fort at 7:30 AM.

Since 2014, when he debuted as the Prime Minister on Independence Day, PM Modi’s speech lasted just over an hour at 65 minutes. In 2015, PM Modi’s speech had lasted for 86 minutes and broke the record for the longest speech by a Prime Minister from Red Fort. PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day Speeches Over the Years: Watch Videos of Indian Prime Minister Ahead of His 15th of August 2022 Speech From Ramparts of Red Fort

In 1947, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had delivered a speech that lasted for 72 minutes, which was the longest ever speech from the Red Fort till 2015. Independence Day 2022: History and Significance of Indian National Flag

In 2016, PM Modi gave his longest speech and, by default, the longest by any Prime Minister in India’s history, in an address that lasted for around 94 minutes. In 2018, it went on for 83 minutes and the second longest address by a PM on record happened in 2019 in a speech that lasted for 92 minutes.

The 2020 speech was the third-longest at 90 minutes. At 88 minutes, PM Modi’s address on the 75th Independence Day in 2021 stands at the fourth longest by him, as well as by any other PM in India’s history.

