India will take on West Indies in the 5th and final game of the series as they enter with a 3-1 lead. The clash will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on August 07, 2022 (Sunday) as both the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs West Indies, 5th T20I 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. IND vs WI 4th T20I Stat Highlights: Rohit Sharma Reaches Milestones As India Claim Series.

India were brilliant in the previous game as a sensational all-round performance saw them beat the hosts by 59 runs and claim the series. Rohit Sarma's men will be hoping for a similar performance to extend their lead. Meanwhile, West Indies have struggled in all departments in this series and will be hoping to produce a better display and end on a high note.

When is India vs West Indies 5th T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs West Indies 5th T20I will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on August 07, 2022 (Sunday). The IND vs WI cricket match has a scheduled start time of 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 07:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs West Indies 5th T20I 2022 on TV?

Doordarshan Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs WI ODI series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live. Fans can tune into DD Sports to watch India vs WI 5th T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs WI match will be available live on DD Sports on cable and DTH platforms apart from DD FreeDish.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs West Indies 5th T20I 2022?

While DD Sports is the official telecast partner of India vs West Indies, FanCode will provide the live streaming online of the series. The IND vs WI 5th T20I 2022 live streaming online will be available on FanCode's mobile app and website.

