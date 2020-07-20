After successfully giving a platform to aspiring talent for 11 seasons, the next season of Indian Idol's Online Auditions has been titled Ghar Se Manch Tak Ka Safar, have been introduced. While the endeavour remains the same this year as well, the process of selecting this fine talent has turned digital. Produced by Fremantle Media, the auditions for the 12th Season of Indian Idol, will be conducted digitally through SonyLIV app, starting 25th July. Sunny Hindustani Wins Indian Idol 11: From Qawwalis to Bollywood Songs Here's Looking At the Singer's Best Performances From the Season (Watch Videos).

Given the current scenario, Indian Idol auditions have been made virtual, thereby making it easier for aspirants to participate from the safety of their respective homes. Through this virtual audition, aspiring singers, from across the country, can take the first step towards becoming the next Indian Idol! Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar Left Baffled after a Contestant Forcibly Kisses Her on Stage.

Here's When and Where Participants Can Register Themselves:

The entire process, explaining the Ghar Se Manch Tak ka Safar, will be easily accessible on the SonyLIV app.

• Digital Audition: Starting 25th July, participants can fill in a detailed registration form and upload up to two video(s) of them singing on the SonyLIV app

• Studio Round: Selected contestants will be invited to Mumbai for a Studio Round which will be helmed by the panel of judges

If you have the right talent, and you aspire to become the next Indian Idol, then Sapno ka pehla step ho gaya na easy yaar…

Check Out The Promo Below:

Digital auditions of the 12th Season of Indian Idol start 25th July. Taking on the mantle as judges will be popular singers and renowned musicians – Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani while the charming Aditya Narayan will host the show. Are you guys excited?

