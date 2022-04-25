Mumbai, April 25: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced a recruitment for JRF, RA, and Research Scientist posts. Candidates can check the official notification and other details on the official site of the ISRO at nrsc.gov.in.

According to the latest Recruitment 2022 notification, organisation is seeking to fill a total of 55 vacancies in the National Remote Sensing Centre with this recruitment drive. The application process will conclude on May 8. BARC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 266 Posts Including Stipendiary Trainee, and Others; Check Details Here.

How to Apply for ISRO Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the mentioned posts on the official website of the ISRO at nrsc.gov.in.

Educational Qualification for ISRO Recruitment 2022:

Junior Research Fellow (JRF): ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology With B.E / B.Tech in Civil Engineering (or) MSc in Agriculture.

Research Associate (RA): PhD in Botany/ Ecology/Forestry/ Environmental Sciences / Wild life biology With MSc & BSc in related subjects.

Research Scientist: Research Scientist: ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology.

Vacancy Details for ISRO Recruitment 2022:

Junior Research Fellow (JRF): 12 Posts

Research Associate (RA): 2 Posts

Research Scientist: 41 Posts

The Positions advertised are purely on a temporary basis for a period of one year which can be further extended based on the performance of the candidate in the periodical reviews. Visit the official website of the ISRO regularly for information and updates.

