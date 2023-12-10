Mumbai, December 10: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications from candidates for Technician-B posts. The application process for the ISRO Recruitment 2023 began today, December 10. The last date to submit the application form is December 31. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply online through the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in.

The ISRO recruitment drive is being held to fill 54 posts in the organisation. Candidates must be between 18 and 35 years old to apply for the Technician-B posts. As per the selection criteria, applicants will be selected based on a Written Test and a Skill test.

How to Apply for IRSO Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in .

. Click on the career tab on the homepage.

Enter using your details and other credentials.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Click on submit.

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates applying for the ISRO Recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, initially, all candidates must pay Rs 500 per application as a uniform processing fee. For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification and the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Deoghar, has invited applications for senior and junior resident posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsdeoghar.edu.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 109 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the abovementioned posts is December 15.

