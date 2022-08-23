Mumbai, August 23: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 admit card has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Tuesday. Aspirants can download their hall ticket by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

The exam will take place on August 28 in two shifts. The first shift of JEE Advanced 2022 which is a three-hour exam, will be held from 9 am to 12 am and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. CUET UG Admit Card 2022: Hall Ticket for Phase 6 Out on cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know How To Download.

How to Download JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Search for the admit card download link.

Enter the credentials and login.

JEE advanced 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Save it and take a printout for future use.

This year, at least 2,50,000 students who have cleared the JEE Mains 2022 will appear for JEE Advanced 2022. Students must note that along with the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card, applicants also need to carry a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre.

