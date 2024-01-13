Mumbai, January 13: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam city information slip for the BArch/BPlanning paper of the first session of the JEE Mains Exam 2024 today, January 13. Candidates who have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains or JEE Mains 2024 examination can visit the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.ac.in to check and download the city slip.

It must be noted that the first session of JEE Main Exam 2024 will begin on January 24. Candidates must also note that the exam city slip is different from the admit card. The exam city slip usually contains the name of the city in which the candidates' exam centres will be located. NEET PG 2024 Exam: National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Examination To Be Held on July 7, Apply Online at natboard.edu.in.

How to Download JEE Mains Session 1 Exam City Slip:

Visit the NTA JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.ac.in .

. Open the session 1 exam city intimation slip download link.

Enter using your application number, date of birth etc.

Your team city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

The NTA is expected to release the exam city slip for the BTech paper soon. Besides, the National Testing Agency is also likely to release the admit cards of the JEE Mains session 1 exam in phases. Kerala SET January 2024 Exam Admit Card: Hall Ticket for State Eligibility Test Examination Released at lbsedp.lbscentre.in, Know How To Download.

The admit cards or hall tickets will contain information such as the date and time of the paper, reporting time, exam centre name and address, and exam guidelines, among other details.

