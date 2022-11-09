Mumbai, November 9: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has invited applications from candidates for Nursing Officer posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online by visiting the official website of JIPMER at jimper.edu.in. The registration process for the same began on November 7.

Candidates must note that the last date to submit the application is December 1, 2022. The JIPMER recruitment drive is being held to fill up 433 posts in the organisation. IAF Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For Agniveervayu Posts at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, Here’s How to Apply.

List of Important Dates for JIPMER Recruitment 2022:

There are a few important dates that candidates must keep in mind while applying for the Nursing Officer's posts. These are as follows:

Opening date of application: November 7

Last date to apply: December 1

Date to download hall ticket: December 10

Date of Nursing Officer posts examination: December 18

Applicants who are interested to apply for the Nursing Officer posts can check the educational qualification and age limit by through the Detailed Notification available here. As per the official notification, the selection process will comprise of a written examination. Candidates must note that the written examination will be for a period of 90 minutes and will include 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) with each question carrying 4 marks. RSMSSB CHO Recruitment 2022: Applications Begin for 3531 Posts At recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in; Here’s How to Apply.

In order to apply for the Nursing Officer's posts, candidates belonging to UR/EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1500 which is the same for OBC category candidates. Besides, SC/ST category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1200 while PWBD category candidates have been exempted from paying the application fees.

