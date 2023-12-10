Jammu, December 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited applications for 201 vacancies in the social welfare department. The application process for the JKSSB Recruitment 2023 will begin on Friday, December 15. The last date to submit the application form is January 14, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB recruitment drive is being held to fill 201 vacancies in the social welfare department. The maximum age limit of the candidates applying for the JKSSB Recruitment 2023 should be 40 years. To apply for the recruitment drive, applicants have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2023: Registration To Begin on January 1 at psc.ap.gov.in, Know How To Apply.

How to Apply for JKSSB Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in .

. Click on the apply link on the homepage.

Fill out the application form.

Upload all the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form.

Take the print for future reference.

The JKSSB Recruitment 2023 examination will consist of Objective type multiple-choice questions and will be held in English language. Candidates must note that there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong question. UKPSC JE Admit Card 2023 Out at ukpsc.net.in: Hall Ticket for Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Exam Released, Know How To Download.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of JKSSB. Meanwhile, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for Technician-B posts. The application process commenced on Saturday, December 9, with the last date to submit the application form being December 31. Candidates who are interested can apply online at isro.gov.in.

