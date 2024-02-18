Mumbai, February 18: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will end the registration process for the KCET 2024 exam on Tuesday, February 20. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET Exam 2024 can do so by visiting the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

It must be noted that the last date for the payment of the fee is Friday, February 23. The admit card for the KCET 2024 examination will be made available to all eligible candidates on April 5. This year, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test examination will be conducted on April 18 and April 19. AP TET 2024 Exam: Registration for Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Ends on February 18, Apply Online at aptet.apcfss.in.

How to Apply for KCET 2024:

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the KCET 2024 link.

A new page will open.

Register using your details.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fees.

Click on submit.

Take a printout for future reference.

Applicants must note that the Kannada language test will be held on Tuesday, April 20. The KCTE 2024 exam result is expected to be declared on May 20. As per the official notification, the medical examination for physically disabled candidates will be conducted on April 25-26. TBJEE Exam 2024: Registration for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination Extended Till February 22, Apply Online at tbjee.nic.in.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of KEA. Meanwhile, the State Board of Technical Education and Training will begin the registration process for AP POLYCET 2024 on Tuesday, February 20. Candidates interested in applying for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can do so through the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.nic.in.

