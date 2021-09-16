Tired of training programs that over-promise and under-deliver?

Traditional seminar-style corporate training just doesn’t cut it anymore, and many companies are turning to online learning for a more flexible, efficient, and impactful way to keep their employees sharp.

Yet despite the benefits, self-paced online learning presents its own set of unique challenges:

How do you create an intuitive and frictionless learning experience?

How do you tailor the experience to individual skill levels and goals?

How do you keep your team accountable and on track?

Meet Maven Analytics.

Maven is a modern online learning platform for individuals and teams looking to build expert-level analytics & business intelligence skills.

Invite and manage users from your private team portal, create assignments and deadlines to keep your team accountable, and track real-time outcomes to actually prove that your team is getting smarter, all from the Maven app.

Maven’s Guided Learning model means that you also get direct access to expert instructors and coaches, who can help onboard your team, design personalized learning plans, and provide 1-on-1 student support.

Here’s what you get when you sign your team up at Maven Analytics:

Intuitive team management

When you join Maven, you’ll get access to a private portal where you can track and manage your entire team at a glance. Invite your members, assign roles and permissions, create custom groups, and add or remove users with the click of a button.

Team members can log in, view their assignments, and dive into coursework immediately, creating an intuitive and frictionless learning experience.

Personalized learning plans

Help your team build practical, real-world analytics skills with access to the entire Maven Analytics library. You can assign individual courses or pre-built learning paths, or build your own from scratch. You can even set custom deadlines to keep your team on track every step of the way.

Personalized learning plans allow you to accommodate team members with varying goals and levels of expertise, rather than trying to force a “one-size fits all” learning experience.

Real-time progress tracking

When it comes to measuring actual outcomes, most training platforms fall short. The Maven platform provides unique tools to track progress and pacing in real-time, along with graded skills assessments to measure how well your team is understanding and retaining the material.

This helps you immediately identify when individuals are falling behind, acknowledge those who are highly engaged, and benchmark your team’s strengths and weaknesses at a glance.

Upskill your team with Maven

Founded in 2018 by Chris Dutton, Maven Analytics is an emerging leader in the online learning space. Maven has helped more than 500,000 students around the world build powerful, practical data analytics skills, including advanced Excel, SQL, Power BI, Tableau, Machine Learning, and more.

Head to mavenanalytics.io/team-training to request a team demo and start learning for free!