Kerala and Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Kerala Pournami RN-436 Result on Lottery Sambad and Assam State Lotteries Lucky Draw Results of June 6, 2020 Online on assamlotteries.com

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, June 6: Lottery results of Assam and Kerala will be announced online on June 6 on the official websites. People who have purchased the lottery tickets for the state lotteries of Assam can check the lucky draw results online on the official Assam lottery website assamlotteries.com, Meanwhile, people who have purchased tickets for Kerala's Pournami RN-436 can check their results online on the official Lottery Sambad website - lotterysambadresult.in.

On Friday, the Kerala state lottery department had announced the results of the Win-Win W-557 Lottery. The Kerala lottery results which were released on June 5 was scheduled to be announced on March 23, 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lucky draw winner bagged a prize of Rs 75 Lakhs in Kerala lottery. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Lotteries to Attract Standard 28% GST Rate from March 1.

In Assam, a total of three lucky draws are held each day. The state lotteries are held at 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm every day. For Saturday, the 12 noon lottery is named as 'Assam Future Good', the 5 pm state lottery is named as 'Assam Singam Pink' while the 8 pm state lottery in Assam is named as 'Assam Kuil King'. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

The state lottery in Assam is organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. For all the three lucky draw results in Assam, the first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is same for all the three lotteries each day.