Kerala and Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Kerala Pournami RN-436 Result on Lottery Sambad and Assam State Lotteries Lucky Draw Results of June 8, 2020 Online on assamlotteries.com

Guwahati/Kochi, June 8: Draw results of lotteries sold in Assam and Kerala will be declared today, June 8, on official websites. Those who purchased the Assam's lottery ticket can check the lucky draw results online on the official Assam lotteries' website assamlotteries.com. The draw results of Kerala's Pournami RN-436 lottery tickets can be checked online on the official Lottery Sambad website - lotterysambadresult.in.

The lottery draws in Assam are organised by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The results of the first lottery will be announced at 12 noon. The second and third draws will be declared at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. For all the three lucky draw results, the first prize winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The prize amount is the same for all the three lotteries each day.

Kerala lottery results for Pournami RN-436 can also be checked on keralalotteries.com. The results will be available after 3 pm. Here's the direct link to check Kerala lottery results. The first prize is Rs 80 lakh. The second prize is Rs 5 lakh.