Thiruvananthapuram, March 16: The Kerala State Lottery Department will officially announce the results of the Bhagyathara BT-45 weekly lottery of today, Monday, March 16, soon. The draw is being held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Bhagyathara BT-45 weekly lottery is a staple of the state's regulated gaming system, offering a top prize of INR 1 crore. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-45 weekly lottery of today.

The live result announcement of Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-45 weekly lottery draw will begin at 3:00 PM, with the full list of winning numbers released shortly thereafter. This weekly draw remains a key part of Kerala's public welfare funding strategy, where proceeds are utilised for various state-run social programs. The Bhagyathara BT-45 draw features a tiered reward system, providing thousands of participants with the chance to win varying amounts. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 16, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-45 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Kerala lottery players can verify their winning numbers of the Bhagyathara BT-45 weekly lottery of today, March 16, on the official website statelottery.kerala.gov.in or through the Kerala Government Gazette. It is worth noting that the Bhagyathara BT-45 weekly lottery is the designated Monday draw in the Kerala State Lottery's daily rotation. Each ticket is priced at INR 50, making it an accessible option for the public. The Bhagyathara BT-45 lottery is known for its high level of transparency, as the draws are conducted in the presence of an authorised panel and are open for public viewing at the venue.

Today’s draw, BT-45 (Bhagyathara BT-45), follows the successful Samrudhi (SM-46) draw held yesterday and precedes tomorrow's Sthree Sakthi (SS-511) weekly draw. Participants must remember that the winning tickets of Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-45 must be surrendered within 30 days of the draw date. Trending keywords for the Bhagyathara BT-45 weekly lottery include "Kerala Lottery Result Today Bhagyathara BT-45", "Bhagyathara BT-45 Result 16.3.2026", "Live Kerala Lottery Result 3 PM Today", "Bhagyathara Lottery Winner List PDF", "Kerala State Lottery Result Chart 2026", "Bhagyathara BT-45 1 Crore First Prize Number", "Monday Kerala Lottery Result Live", and "Keralalotteries.com BT-45 Result".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).