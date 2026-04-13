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The Bhagyathara BT-49 weekly lottery remains one of Kerala’s most popular draws, offering participants a chance to win life-changing prizes with a small investment. Conducted every Monday, the draw is held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram under strict supervision to ensure transparency.

Priced at just INR 50, the Bhagyathara BT-49 lottery features a multi-tier prize structure, benefiting thousands of participants. While the live draw starts at 3:00 PM IST, the complete winners’ list is released shortly after in PDF format on the official Kerala lottery website. Participants are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers with the Kerala Government Gazette for accuracy. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-50 Lottery Result of April 12 2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Kerala Bhagyathara BT-49 Lottery Live Streaming

The draw uses a mechanical drum-based system to ensure fairness and randomness, conducted in the presence of officials and public witnesses. Winners must submit their original tickets to the Director of State Lotteries either directly or through a nationalized bank to claim their prize. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of April 13 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Popular search terms include “Kerala Lottery Result Today”, “Bhagyathara BT-49 Result”, “Kerala Lottery 13-04-2026”, “Bhagyathara Live Draw”, and “Kerala Lottery 1 Crore Prize”. While the lottery contributes significantly to state revenue, participants are encouraged to play responsibly.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).