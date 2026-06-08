Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-57 Lottery Result of June 8, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

The Kerala State Lottery Department will soon announce the official results of the Bhagyathara BT-57 weekly lottery of today, June 8. Conducted at the designated Gorky Bhavan venue near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the live draw of Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-57 lottery will begin at 3 PM. As the state’s primary Monday draw - historically popular under its "Win-Win" series branding - the game features a top jackpot prize of INR 1 Crore against an affordable individual ticket entry cost of INR 50.

The Bhagyathara lottery (Bhagyathara BT-57) series is structured across multiple tiers to distribute rewards to a broad volume of buyers. Aside from the multi-lakh major prizes, thousands of lower-tier fixed cash prizes are distributed based on matching terminal digits. The live sequence of Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-57 weekly lottery is executed using a mechanical drum system supervised directly by an independent panel of government-appointed judges to guarantee absolute transparency. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-58 Lottery Result of June 7 2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-57 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Once individual ticket series are pulled, the complete results sheet is uploaded in PDF format on the official Kerala State Lotteries website around 5:00 PM. For lower-tier winnings up to INR 5,000, prizes can be handled directly by any registered local lottery vendor within the state. However, major prize winners - specifically individuals securing the first, second, or third prize tiers - must formally present their winning ticket of the Bhagyathara BT-57 weekly lottey, valid government-issued identification, and recent passport-size photographs to the Director of State Lotteries in Thiruvananthapuram within a strict 30-day legal window from the draw date. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-756 Lottery Result of June 6, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Furthermore, statutory tax deductions at source (TDS) and standard agent commissions will be deducted from all major tier payouts in accordance with prevailing government mandates. Trending keywords for Kerala's Bhagyathara BT-57 weekly lottery include "Kerala lottery result today", "Bhagyathara lottery result", "Kerala lottery result BT-57", "Bhagyathara BT 57 result today", "Live Kerala lottery result 3 PM", "Kerala state lottery result today live", and "Kerala Lottery Result Today".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).