The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to release the Dhanalekshmi DL-48 weekly lottery results today. Participants eagerly waiting for the outcome can check the winning numbers and results once the draw begins at 3 PM. The lottery remains one of the most sought-after weekly draws due to its attractive prize pool.

Kerala lottery players can also watch the live streaming of today’s Dhanalekshmi DL 48 weekly draw to stay updated with the winner announcements. Additionally, the official results and winning ticket numbers will be available online at statelottery.kerala.gov.in and other result portals. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-515 Lottery Result of 14.04.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL 48 Lottery Live Streaming

Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days from the draw date. To avoid any issues, winners should sign the back of their tickets and submit them to the Director of State Lotteries or a nationalised bank within the stipulated time frame. Shillong Teer Result Today, April 15, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Trending searches related to today’s draw include “Kerala Lottery Result Today Live”, “Dhanalekshmi DL-48 Result”, “Kerala Lottery Result 15-04-2026”, “Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result 3 PM” and “Dhanalekshmi DL-48 PDF Download”. Stay tuned for live updates and the complete winner list of today’s lucky draw.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).