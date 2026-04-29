Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL-50 Lottery Result of April 29, 2026; Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Wondering where and how to check the Kerala State Lotteries results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-50 weekly lottery of today, April 29? If yes, then you have come to the right place. The Kerala State Lotteries Department will officially declare the results for the Dhanalekshmi DL-50 weekly draw soon. The high-stakes lottery event is being conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The Dhanalekshmi DL-50 lottery draw offers a life-changing first prize of INR 1 crore.

The Dhanalekshmi DL-50 lottery draw, held under the strict supervision of a government-appointed panel, remains a cornerstone of the state's popular and transparent public lottery system. The first prize of INR 1 crore will be awarded to a ticket holder in the common series, while the second and third prizes will also see substantial payouts. Lower-tier prizes, ranging from INR 100 to INR 5,000, will be distributed across thousands of winners of Dhanalekshmi DL-50 lottery based on the matching of the last four digits of their tickets. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-517 Lottery Result of 28.04.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL-50 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will be live-streaming the Dhanalekshmi DL-50 weekly lottery results on YouTube. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's Kerala lottery. Participants of Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL-50 weekly lottery are encouraged to cross-check their ticket numbers with the official results published on the Kerala Lotteries website at keralalotteries.com or the Kerala Government Gazette. They can also watch the online telecast provided above to get the latest updates about the Dhanalekshmi DL-50 lottery. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Winners of today's Kerala lottery can claim their amount through the respective District Lottery Offices. All winners of the Dhanalekshmi DL-50 lottery are reminded that prizes must be claimed within 30 days of the result declaration. The Dhanalekshmi series is part of Kerala's robust weekly lottery schedule, which generates significant revenue for the state's treasury. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL-50 weekly lottery.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).