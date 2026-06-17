Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL-57 Lottery Result of June 17, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

The Kerala State Lotteries Department is conducting the live draw of the Dhanalekshmi DL-57 weekly lottery of today, June 17. The results of the same will be declared soon. The live draw of Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL-57 lottery will commence at 3:00 PM and take place inside the centralised hall at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of today's Kerala lottery.

As one of the core state-regulated weekly series, the Dhanalekshmi (Dhanalekshmi DL-57) sequence consistently commands significant regional interest due to its substantial top-tier payouts. Individual tickets for the June 17 multiseries draw were distributed across authorised retail channels at a fixed face value of INR 50 per entry. The structural layout for the Dhanalekshmi DL-57 draw utilizes a multi-tiered dividend matrix designed to distribute prize money across thousands of participating ticket holders. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-524 Lottery Result of June 16, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

Watch Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL-57 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

To preserve institutional integrity and prevent manipulation, the live randomised selection process is directly supervised by an independent panel of state-appointed judges and official government observers. The Dhanalekshmi DL-57 weekly lottery draw utilises heavy-duty mechanical drum units to pull the alphanumeric tokens transparently before a public gallery. Immediately following the completion of the live broadcast, the provisional winning numbers of Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL-57 lottery draw will be displayed by on-site officials.

Lottery participants can access the official document detailing results and winning numbers of the Dhanalekshmi DL-57 weekly lottery directly via the state government's dedicated web portal or review physical printouts maintained by registered localised lottery agents. State officials advise all ticket buyers of Kerala's Dhanalekshmi DL-57 weekly lottery to carefully preserve their physical paper slips. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Under statutory regulations, tickets that are torn, altered, or smudged will fail verification and face automatic disqualification. For major stakes, including the INR 1 crore jackpot, winners of the Dhanalekshmi DL-57 lottery draw must personally submit a comprehensive claim file to the Director of State Lotteries or designated District Lottery Offices.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).