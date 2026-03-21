Thiruvananthapuram, March 21: The Kerala State Lottery Department is conducting the lucky draw for the Karunya KR-747 weekly lottery. Known for its transparency and significant social impact, the Karunya series is one of the most popular Saturday traditions in Kerala. The live draw will begin at 3 PM and is being held at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Kerala's Karunya KR-747 weekly lottery of today, March 21.

The Karunya lottery (Karunya KR-747) offers a diverse prize pool, making it possible for thousands of participants to win various amounts, including a top prize of INR 1 crore. The full results PDF of Kerala's v weekly lottery is typically uploaded by 4:30 PM on the official Kerala Lotteries website keralalotteries.com. Lottery players can visit websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net to check the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 21, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Kerala's Karunya KR-747 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Participants must remember that the results of Kerala's Karunya KR-747 weekly lottery draw will be declared once the draw is completed. For legal purposes, lottery players are advised to always verify their ticket number with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winners of the Karunya KR-747 weekly lottery must claim their prizes within 30 days of the draw date. It is worth noting that a flat 30 per cent TDS is applicable on winnings above INR 10,000. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Suvarna Keralam SK-45 Lottery Result of 20.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Trending keywords used by Kerala lottery players while looking for Karunya KR-747 weekly lottery results include "Kerala Lottery Result Today", "Karunya KR 747 Result", "Karunya Lottery Result Today 21-03-2026", "Kerala State Lottery Result Live", "Today's Karunya Lottery Winning Number" and "KR 747 Result PDF Download". Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of the Karunya KR-747 weekly lottery.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).