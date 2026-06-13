Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-757 Lottery Result of June 13, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

Wondering where and how to check Kerala's Karunya KR-757 weekly lottery of today, June 13? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Kerala State Lottery Department will soon announce the results of the Karunya KR-757 lottery draw. The live draw, offering a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore to a single lucky ticket holder, will begin at 3 PM and take place at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Kerala's Karunya KR-757 lottery draw.

Individual tickets for the Saturday weekly draw were distributed across the state through authorised local agents for INR 50 each. The department will roll out live numbers sequentially as mechanical drums select the winning series, with a formal, verified PDF breakdown made available later in the evening. Beyond the headline INR 1 crore grand prize, the Karunya KR-757 weekly lottery features multiple tiers designed to spread payouts across thousands of participants. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Lottery Result of June 12, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Karunya KR-757 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Lottery officials have urged participants of the Karunya KR-757 lottery draw to strictly cross-check their numbers against the official government gazette published online at the department's retail portal rather than relying solely on third-party aggregators. Winners of Kerala's Karunya KR-757 lottery draw who match the selected series must follow specific legal procedures to secure their payouts.

Under current state regulations, winning tickets of the Karunya KR-757 weekly lottery must be presented intact and without any structural damage within 30 days of the draw date. Established in 1967, the Kerala State Lottery Department is the oldest of its kind in India, functioning as a non-tax revenue source for the state government. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Kerala, where the Karunya KR-757 lottery is being played today.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).