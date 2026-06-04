Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya Plus KN-626 Lottery Result of June 4, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

Wondering where and how to check Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-626 weekly lottery of today, June 4? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Kerala State Lottery Department will soon announce the results of Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-626 lottery draw. The live draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, starting at 3:00 PM. Individual tickets for this specific Thursday series are priced at INR 50, offering participants across the state the chance to win a top prize of INR 1 crore.

The Karunya Plus weekly lottery (Karunya Plus KN-626) is designed with a multi-tiered payout model, which helps sustain its widespread popularity among local participants. To ensure fairness and maintain public trust, the drawing process of Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-626 weekly lottery is monitored directly by a panel of government-appointed judges and state officials. The machines select the winning alphanumeric codes randomly during the live afternoon event. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Dhanalekshmi DL 55 Lottery Result of June 3, 2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-626 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

While the live results emerge incrementally after 3:00 PM, the complete and authenticated results chart of the Karunya Plus KN-626 lottery draw will be officially published in the government gazette by 5:00 PM. The department advises all ticket holders to cross-verify their numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette website rather than relying entirely on unverified secondary sources. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result of June 4, 2026 Declared Online, Check Winning Numbers and Winners List.

Winners of Kerala's Karunya Plus KN-626 weekly lottery who match any of the prize numbers must follow specific statutory procedures to collect their payouts. Smaller prize amounts can generally be claimed directly from authorised lottery agents across Kerala. However, for substantial amounts - specifically those exceeding INR 1 Lakh, including the INR 1 crore grand prize - the claimant must personally approach the Director of State Lotteries. All claims for the Karunya Plus KN-626 lottery draw must be initiated within 30 days of the draw date.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).