Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-59 Lottery Result of June 14, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

The Kerala State Lotteries Department is conducting the Samrudhi SM-59 weekly lottery of today, June 14. Results of the same will be declared in a short while. The live draw of Kerala's Samrudhi SM-59 lottery will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Held at the Gorky Bhavan near Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, the weekly draw offers a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore to a single ticket holder. Ticket buyers across the state are awaiting the official announcement as the department prepares to finalise the multi-tier rewards.

The Samrudhi weekly lottery (Samrudhi SM-59) features a structured payout system that distributes wealth across multiple categories. While the single grand prize stands at INR 1 crore, a substantial second prize of INR 25 Lakh and a third prize of INR 5 Lakh are also allocated to single-match tickets. Additionally, 11 consolation prizes of INR 5,000 each will be awarded to tickets matching the first-prize winning number but falling in different series of the Samrudhi SM-59 weekly lottery. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-757 Lottery Result of June 13, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Samrudhi SM-59 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

The live draw begins using mechanical machines at 3:00 PM, and the initial list of top winners of Kerala's Samrudhi SM-59 lottery draw is typically available within an hour. The State Lotteries Department will release the complete, official results in a comprehensive PDF format by 5:00 PM. Kerala lottery participants can access the official breakdown on the department's authorised portal at lotteryagent.kerala.gov.in. State officials advise all ticket holders to perform a final verification of their alphanumeric codes against the official Kerala Government Gazette.

The Samrudhi SM-59 weekly lottery series is one of seven highly regulated rolling lotteries managed by the state. Introduced into the permanent weekly matrix to replace the older Akshaya lottery scheme, individual Samrudhi tickets retail for INR 50, inclusive of the statutory 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST). Under government regulations, winners of Kerala's Samrudhi SM-59 lottery draw have a strict 30-day window from the draw date to claim their rewards. Retailers are authorised to pay out lower-tier sums of up to INR 5,000 on the spot. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Wish Sunday Lottery Result of June 14, 2026 Declared Online, Check Lucky Draw Winners List.

However, individuals holding tickets for major prizes - specifically those exceeding INR 1 Lakh - must personally present the original, signed ticket of the Samrudhi SM-59 weekly lottery alongside institutional identity verification documents to the Director of State Lotteries or a government-designated bank to initiate processing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).