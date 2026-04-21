The Kerala State Lottery Department is conducting the lucky draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-516 weekly lottery of today, Tuesday, April 21. The results of Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-516 lottery will be announced shortly. The 3 PM draw, which takes place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, is one of the state's most anticipated weekly events. With a top prize of INR 1 crore, the results will be announced in a short while. Scroll below to know the results and winning numbers of today's Sthree Sakthi SS-516 lottery.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery (Sthree Sakthi SS-516) offers a diverse range of prizes, making it a popular choice for participants across the state. The first prize winner will receive INR 1 crore, while the second prize winner is set to take home INR 30 lakh, followed by an INR 5 lakh prize for the third prize winner. In addition to the top rewards, the Sthree Sakthi SS-516 weekly lottery includes several lower-tier prize categories to ensure a broader distribution of winnings. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 21 2026: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-516 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

The live draw of Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-516 lottery will begin at 3:00 PM under the supervision of government officials and independent judges to ensure transparency. The full results, including the complete list of winning numbers across all series, will be available in a PDF format on the official Kerala State Lotteries website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, by 4:30 PM. Participants can also watch the online telecast of the Sthree Sakthi SS-516 lottery above. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of April 21 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Participants of the Sthree Sakthi SS-516 lottery are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers with the official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Local lottery agents also display the winning numbers shortly after the draw concludes. Some of the trending keywords for Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-516 weekly lottery include "Sthree Sakthi SS-516 Result Today", "Kerala Lottery Result Today SS-516 Live", "SS-516 Kerala Lottery Result PDF", "Sthree Sakthi 1 Crore Winner Number", and "Kerala State Lottery Result 21.04.2026".

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).