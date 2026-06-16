Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-524 Lottery Result of June 16, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

Wondering where and how to check Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-524 weekly lottery of June 16? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Kerala State Lottery Department will soon announce the results of the highly anticipated Sthree Sakthi SS-524 lottery draw. The live draw of Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-524 lottery will begin at 3 PM and take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. It will culminate in a life-changing top jackpot prize of INR 1 crore, followed by a substantial secondary tier worth INR 30 Lakh.

The Sthree Sakthi (Sthree Sakthi SS-524) weekly series remains one of the state's most popular daily lottery variants due to its comprehensive multi-tiered reward system. Individual tickets are accessibly retailed at INR 50 each across authorised regional distribution channels. Lower reward tiers ranging from sixth to ninth prize divisions scale down from INR 1,000 to INR 100, ensuring a broad and balanced return distribution for thousands of daily participants of Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-524 lottery draw. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-58 Lottery Result of June 15, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-524 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

The live drawing process for Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-524 weekly lottery is conducted under the strict vigilance of a government-appointed panel of judges to ensure complete transparency. While partial alphanumeric sequences emerge incrementally starting at 3:00 PM, the final, comprehensively compiled official results of Kerala lottery are scheduled to be published in the state's official government gazette by 5:00 PM.

Participants of the Sthree Sakthi SS-524 weekly lottery are strongly advised to cross-examine their physical paper tickets against the finalised gazette notification rather than relying solely on early external aggregators. To verify authentic wins, players taking part in Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-524 lottery draw must check both the series prefix and the sequential six-digit number stamped on their physical tickets. Under current Kerala State Lottery rules, all valid prize claims must be formally submitted to the lottery department within 30 days from today's draw date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).