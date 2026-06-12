Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Lottery Result of June 12, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

The Kerala State Lottery Department is conducting the live draw of the Suvarna Keralam SK-56 weekly lottery of today, June 12. Results of the same will be declared in a short while. Held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, the draw will begin at 3:00 PM. Participants across the state are awaiting the results, with individual tickets priced at INR 50 competing for a top prize of INR 1 crore. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-56 lottery draw.

The Suvarna Keralam SK-56 lottery features a multi-tiered payout system designed to distribute winnings across thousands of tickets. The lottery department uses a mechanical drum system to ensure a transparent selection process. The Suvarna Keralam SK-56 draw will take place in the presence of external judges and government officials to maintain administrative integrity. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya Plus KN-627 Lottery Result of June 11, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

While the live draw of Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-56 weekly lottery commences at 3:00 PM, the complete and officially verified results are expected to be published in a PDF format on the department’s website by 5:00 PM. Ticket holders of the Suvarna Keralam SK-56 weekly lottery draw are advised to cross-check their numbers with the official Government Gazette rather than relying solely on early media broadcasts. Winners of the Suvarna Keralam SK-56 weekly lottery must follow specific regulatory guidelines to claim their prize money.

Tickets must be intact and undamaged, as altered or torn tickets will be disqualified during the verification process. For prizes below INR 5,000, winners can claim their cash directly from any authorised lottery stall in Kerala. However, major prizes exceeding INR 1 lakh require winners of Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-56 lottery to present their winning ticket, a formal claim application, and government-approved identification documents to the Director of State Lotteries within 30 days of the draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).