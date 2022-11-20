Kochi, November 20: Kerala State Pooja Bumper 2022 BR 88 Lottery Results will be declared today, November 20, 2022. From ticket price to draw result date and live streaming details, here's all you need to know about the Kerala State Pooja Bumper 2022 BR 88 Lottery Result.

The lottery results will be declared at www.keralalotteries.com. Kerala Man Wins Whopping Rs 70 Lakh Lottery Prize Three Hours After Bank Serves Him Attachment Notice.

How to Check Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Live Draw Results:

1. Visit the official website of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

2. On the homepage, click on "Watch Lottery Draws Live" link

3. A new page will open

4. Click on "Watch Live Draw" link

5. A YouTube video will appear

Winners of Pooja Bumper BR-88 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Prize:

The first of the lottery ticket is Rs 10 crore. The 2nd prize ticker winner will get Rs 50 lakh while the 3rd and 4th prize ticket winners will receive Rs 5 and Rs 1 lakh respectively. Meanwhile, there are also prizes for 6th, 7th and 8th prize ticket winners of the lottery a draw.

Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Live Streaming:

People can view the live streaming of the results at the official website of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. People can also catch live streaming on the YouTube channel of the Kerala state lottery below from 2 PM.

The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

