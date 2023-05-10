Mumbai, May 10: The Konkan Board housing lottery has announced the results of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Konkan lottery on Wednesday. The list of luck draw winners has been declared along with the wait list. The result has been uploaded on the official website. The people who registered for the lottery can visit lottery.mhada.gov.in to check the names of lucky winners as well as the wait list.

The Maharashtra housing and area development authority had announced 4640 affordable houses in the Konkan lottery draw 2023. These houses will be located in Thane, Palghar, Raigarh, Sindhudurg, and Ratna nigiri districts out of these houses 984 houses will be a part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme and 1453 are obtained through redevelopment projects. Patra Chawl Redevelopment: Home Buyers Protest Against MHADA Over Delayed Possession of Apartments in Mumbai .

The remaining belongs to the board’s various housing projects. Scroll down to find out how to check the lucky winners of MHADA Konkan Lottery 2023. MHADA Pune Board Lottery 2023: Registration Begins Today For Nearly 6,000 Houses Up for Sale, Know Important Dates and How to Apply Online at lottery.mhada.gov.in.

Here Is How To Check The MHADA Konkan Lottery 2023 Result:

Visit the official website at lottery.mhada.gov.in On the home page, go to the 'Lottery' section A drop down box will appear, click on notice A new page will will open Click on the link that says 'Click here to view Results for Konakn Board Lottery May-2023' The result list will open on your screen.

The houses will be allocated by the board to the lucky winners for the MHADA Konkan Lottery 2023. The Konkan Board had offered a total of 4,640 tenements and 14 plots in the lottery draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2023 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).