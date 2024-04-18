Mumbai, April 18: India is set to undergo the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 19, marking the beginning of a seven-phase electoral process. Several parties from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will face each other in the epic electoral battle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already given an ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ for the NDA in the upcoming elections. On the other hand, the opposition bloc is seeking to stop Modi from getting a third term in office.

In the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a diverse array of states and Union Territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry, will cast their votes. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: From Nisith Pramanik in Cooch Behar to Jitan Ram Manjhi in Gaya, List of Key Candidates and Constituencies in Bihar and West Bengal.

As the voters get ready to exercise their right to vote, we take a look at how to vote, steps to check names in the voter list and download the voter slip. Citizens are advised to check if their names are registered in the voter list to exercise their votes. The ECI will issue the voter list before the elections on its official website at eci.gov.in. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning for First Phase Ends, Voting on 102 Seats Across 21 States on April 19.

Steps To Check Name in Voter List:

Voters looking forward to exercising their vote on April 19 for phase 1 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 must visit the official website of the ECI to check their name(s) in the voter list. Once on the ECI website, one can enter one's details, including name, age, and name of assembly constituency, district, and state, or check one's name by entering an EPIC or voter ID number.

How To Vote:

To vote, the voter must visit the polling station on the election day. At the polling booth, an official will cross-check the voter's name on the voter list and their ID proof. Post this, another official will ink the voter's finger and hand a slip before taking their signature on a register (Form 17A). After all this, voters can exercise their right to vote by pressing the ballot button for the candidate/party they want to vote for or pressing None of the Above (NOTA).

Steps To Search One’s Polling Booth:

Visit the official website of the National Voter's Service Portal at nvsp.in

On the homepage, click on the link 'Know Your' to open the location

A new page will open

Enter using your 'EPIC No' i.e., the voter ID number

Next, click on the 'Search' button

The page will display the booth name and details of booth-level officers (BLO)

The voting for phase 1 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will commence at 8:00 am and conclude at 5:00 pm on April 19. An additional hour is provided as a buffer period for voters already present in the voting line.

