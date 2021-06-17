Permanent Account Number (PAN) is an important financial document for everyone. The ten-digit alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax (IT) department is needed everywhere from filing Income Tax return to opening a bank account. But if you have somehow lost this important document, there is no need to worry. PAN Card Update/Correction: How to Get Your Name, Date of Birth Details Corrected Online.

The new and updated Income Tax website allows you to download instant or e-PAN in just a few clicks. For this, you just need to visit IT's new website www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal and follow the steps we tell you. ITR 2021 Filing Deadline Extended: Govt Extends FY21 Income Tax Returns Filing Deadline for Individuals Till September 30.

How to Apply for e-PAN?

Login to the Income Tax website- https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal.

Click on 'Instant e-PAN'.

Now, click on 'New e-PAN'.

Enter your ten-digit PAN number.

If you do not have your PAN details, you can also enter Aadhaar number

After reading the terms and conditions, click on 'Accept'.

An OTP will be sent to your register number, enter it.

Your PAN will be sent to your registered email id in PDF format.

Obtaining a PAN is optional or voluntary like passport, Aadhaar, driving licence, etc. However, it is a necessary document for filing income tax returns.

