Permanent Account Number (PAN) is an important financial document for everyone. The ten-digit alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax (IT) department is needed everywhere from filing Income Tax return to opening a bank account. But if you have somehow lost this important document, there is no need to worry. PAN Card Update/Correction: How to Get Your Name, Date of Birth Details Corrected Online.
The new and updated Income Tax website allows you to download instant or e-PAN in just a few clicks. For this, you just need to visit IT's new website www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal and follow the steps we tell you. ITR 2021 Filing Deadline Extended: Govt Extends FY21 Income Tax Returns Filing Deadline for Individuals Till September 30.
How to Apply for e-PAN?
- Login to the Income Tax website- https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal.
- Click on 'Instant e-PAN'.
- Now, click on 'New e-PAN'.
- Enter your ten-digit PAN number.
- If you do not have your PAN details, you can also enter Aadhaar number
- After reading the terms and conditions, click on 'Accept'.
- An OTP will be sent to your register number, enter it.
- Your PAN will be sent to your registered email id in PDF format.
Obtaining a PAN is optional or voluntary like passport, Aadhaar, driving licence, etc. However, it is a necessary document for filing income tax returns.
