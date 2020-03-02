Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, Nagaland, West Bengal and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of March 2, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Lottery | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixby)

New Delhi, March 2: The lottery results for the West Bengal State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and Sikkim State Lottery will be declared online on the official website of Lottery Sambad. The lottery results 2020 for Kerala Lottery will also be announced on lotterysambadresult.in on Monday, March 2. People who have brought lottery tickets can check the results online. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

Every day, Sambad lottery results are announced three times. The Sikkim lottery result is declared at 11:55 am, West Bengal lottery result at 4 pm while Nagaland lottery results will be out at 8 pm.

In Sikkim, the lottery for Monday is known as "Dear Respect Morning" and the lucky winner gets Rs 1 crore. As per the lottery sambad website, the ticket price for the Sikkim lottery ticket is just Rs 6.

In West Bengal, the Monday lottery is called "Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta" and the winner will win Rs 50 Lakh. In Nagaland, the lottery is known as "Dear Flamingo Evening" and lucky winner gets an award of Rs 1 crore. The results for the Kerala State lottery will be out at keralalotteriesresults.in.