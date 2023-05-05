Delhi, May 5: The MG Comet EV is finally available in the Indian market. It will be available for purchase from May 15 via both offline and online channels. While the pre-registrations have already started, the deliveries will begin on May 22 in a phased manner. You can choose from The MG Comet EV is available in three variants - Pace, Play, and Plush.

The compact EV comes with a starting price Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pace variant. While the MG Comet EV Play variant comes at Rs 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom), the top-end Plush model will be available at Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that these prices are only valid for the first 5,000 bookings. Tata Nexon EV Catches Fire in Pune, Company Blames Headlamp Replacement at Unauthorised Workshop for Blaze.

MG Comet EV Specs

The new EV is backed by a 17.3kWh li-ion battery with Prismatic cells. It offers a claimed range of 230km. It offers three drive modes and three kinetic energy recovery system (KERS) modes.

On the inside, the MG Comet EV gets a floating twin display with a 10.25-inch head unit and a 10.25-inch digital cluster. It supports wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Additional features include a Smart start system, a One-touch slide & recline passenger seat, iSmart with 55+ connected car features, and 100+ voice commands. The Digital Bluetooth key can be shared with up to two people. EV Market Boom: Electric Vehicle Demands Skyrocket With Over 1.2 Crore Global Sales in 2022.

Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS +EBD, rear parking camera & sensor, TPMS (Indirect), front & rear 3 pt. seat belts, and ISOFIX child seats. The company also claims that the compact car is built with a high-strength body with 17 hot stamping panels for structural reinforcement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2023 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).