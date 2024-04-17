Mumbai, April 17: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), known for its commitment to social housing, has announced new lottery schemes aimed at diverse income groups. Expanding beyond its traditional focus on the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG), MHADA is now offering homes for the Middle Income Group (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG) as well. Maharashtra State Lottery Result Schedule: Check Day-Wise Draw Names, Ticket Price, Winning Prize Details for Weekly, Monthly and Bumper Lotteries.

MHADA is set to enrich Mumbai's skyline with a new 39-storey luxury tower in Goregaon (West), featuring 332 high-end units, expected to be completed by June 2024. Additionally, MHADA's new housing schemes in Nagpur and Nashik are introducing 416 and 311 residential units, catering to all income groups. While the Nagpur scheme awaits its draw date announcement, the Nashik scheme is already accepting applications on a first-come, first-served basis, reflecting MHADA's dedication to affordable housing. Prospective applicants can visit the updated MHADA lottery website at housing.mhada.gov.in to participate in the lotteries. Mumbai Water Cut News: BMC Announces Supply Disruption in Mahim, Bandra and Dharavi on April 18 & 19; 25% Reduction in Other Areas.

How To Apply

Visit the official website of MHADA at housing.mhada.gov.in

Submit all required documents at the time of registration

Please note that only verified documents will be eligible to participate in the Mhada lottery

Pay for the registration fees

The Apply button will be enabled on your account page after the photo verification is done.

Select the Apply option in front of the scheme name.

Required Documents

Registered mobile number

Registered email id

Aadhar card

PAN card

Domicile Certificate

ITR

Income proof

Caste certificate

For the MHADA lottery 2024, eligibility is determined by annual family income and the carpet area of the housing units. Families in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune with an income up to Rs 6 lakh fall under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and are eligible for units measuring 30 sqm. The Low Income Group (LIG) with incomes up to Rs 9 lakh can access units of 60 sqm. The Middle Income Group (MIG), with incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, is eligible for 160 sqm units, while the High Income Group (HIG), with incomes above Rs 12 lakh, can avail of units measuring 200 sqm. In the rest of Maharashtra, the income slabs for EWS and LIG are set at Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh, respectively, with the same carpet areas as in the aforementioned cities.

