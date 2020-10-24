Mira Kapoor, the star wife with a signature nonchalance and the quintessential industry outsider from Delhi. Hailing from a family of academicians, Mira and Shahid Kapoor's love tale was classic, that of a Bollywood heartthrob falling head over heels in love with the girl next door. It's amazing how Mira traversed a journey from being Mira Rajput to Mira Kapoor slowly and steadily. A fashion-conscious millennial mommy to Misha and Zain Kapoor, she doles out some serious #MotherhoodGoals with her sorted sensibilities. Holding on her own, right next to her certified style icon of a husband, Shahid Kapoor, Mira has experimented with quite a few fashion stylists and evolved with a resulting versatile fashion arsenal. A recent homebound style of hers saw her promoting the #NewNormal necessity of Sustainable Fashion. Slow fashion with their conscious choice of fabrics, responsible carbon print, an attempt to revive the old art is finding a place in celebrity styles. Celebrating the women of SEWA community whose skilful hands embroidered Mira Rajput's bright yellow dress from the label Anita Dongre Grassroot was classily paired off with strappy heels and minimal glam.

Known for her laid back and easy styles, dabbling it with an enviable and cool demeanour, here's a closer look at her style. Mira Kapoor Is Hot, Hip and Happening in a Bold Tangerine Ensemble!

Mira Rajput - Sustainable Chic

The Anita Dongre Grassroots 'Thera' dress worth Rs.16,900 featuring minutely detailed resham embroidery. Earrings by Outhouse, gold bangles from her mother, subtle makeup, wavy hair and multi-hued strappy heels completed her look. Mira Kapoor in a Rs. 20,000 Saree Dress Is Versatile Cool and Minimalist Chic All at Once!

Mira Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Urging her #InstaFam to donate to the karigars and artisans of our country who are the caretakers of this tradition translating it into a contemporary craft.

