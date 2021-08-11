Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the monsoon session in Parliament was carried out with utmost care and the discussions over bills were quick. While the Opposition demanded detailed discussion over Pegasus surveillance issue, both Houses (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha) were repeatedly adjourned, and bills were passed amid din. The Monsoon Session of Parliament ended on Wednesday.

The monsoon session ended two days before schedule amid continuous protests by the Opposition demanding discussion on the Pegasus snooping row. However, a total of 20 bills were passed this session even as protests continued. Here’s a list of the 20 bills passed by Parliament during this monsoon session. Monsoon Session of Parliament 2021: Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die Ahead of Scheduled Last Day of August 13

Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Bill was passed with 385 members voting in support as it aims to restore the powers of states to make their own Other Backward Castes (OBC) lists. The bill was surprisingly not opposed by any member in the parliament. Constitutional Amendment Bill on OBC List Passed in Lok Sabha.

Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 got a green signal in this session. The bill provides power to district and additional district magistrates to issue adoption orders and examine the work of child welfare committee and district child protection unit.

Factoring Amendment Bill, 2021

This bill aides MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) and was passed in just 15 minutes after being introduced in the Rajya Sabha.

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 was passed by Lok Sabha allowing the government to reduce its share in state owned general insurance companies that will help achieve disinvestment targets. However, the bill was passed amid Opposition protesting against it and calling it ‘anti-people’.

Tribunal Reforms Bill, 2021

The bill seeks to eliminate tribunals or authorities under various laws by amending various statutes to streamline the justice delivery system. These include the Cinematograph Act, the Copyright Act, the Customs Act, the Patents Act, the Airport Authority of India Act, the Trade Marks Act and the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act. Parliament Monsoon Session 2021: Narendra Modi Govt Aims To Pass More Bills in Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Protests

Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021

The Essential Defence Services Bill received a go-ahead that prevents workers of the government-owned ordnance factories from going on strike against the corporatization of the units.

The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021

This bill aims to uniform the applications of law that are related to inland waterways and navigation in India. This will therefore make the inland waterways sector more attractive to investment and generate employment with economic development.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021,

The bill recommends a separate resolution process for insolvent small businesses, that will allow them to initiate the proceedings and quicker settlement process.

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021

This bill seeks to provide a greater private sector participation in the public sector insurance companies that are regulated under this act.

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

This bill slashes out the retrospective tax provision and end all retrospective taxes imposed on indirect transfer of Indian assets made before May 28, 2012. The tax demand that was made using the Finance Act, 2012, will also be withdrawn. The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021: All You Need To Know About the Bill That Has Been Approved by Both Houses of Parliament

Here’s a list of other few bills that were passed in Parliament in Monsoon Session 2021

Coconut Development Board Bill

Marine & Aids Navigation Bill

Commission for Air Quality management in NCR Bill, 2021

Airport Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill

Appropriation (No.3) Bill

National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship & Management Bill, 2021

Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Rajya Sabha Witnesses Chaotic Scenes As Opposition MPs Protest Lack Of Debate On Farm Law, Pegasus

With the monsoon session all set to close its gates, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu broke down and condemned the act of the Opposition members creating ruckus as some members climbed the tables while others created disruption in the proceedings. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, slammed the Centre over the House being adjourned before the scheduled day and alleged that the government took the sudden decision and there was no discussion on important issues.

