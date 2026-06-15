Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of June 15, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

Wondering where and how to check Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery of June 8? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Nagaland State Lottery Department will soon announce the results of the Dear Rise Monday lottery draw. Held at the centralised lottery facility in Kohima, the 1:00 PM draw will select the winning numbers across all primary prize tiers. The highly anticipated Nagaland Dear Rise Monday lottery will award its standard INR 1 crore bumper prize to a single lucky ticket holder.

The Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery remains heavily frequented across authorised regions due to its low baseline entry cost, with standard individual ticket prices fixed at INR 6. Participants who purchased tickets for the June 15 Dear Rise Monday lottery draw can cross-check their numbers using standard authorised methods. They can head to the official Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries webpage or leading verified digital financial news publishers. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Magic Sunday Lottery Result of June 14, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Rise Monday Weekly Lottery Here

Ticket holders of Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday lottery draw must keep the physical ticket completely intact and free of damage, as it acts as the singular proof of purchase during verification. Winners of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery are advised by the department to initiate verification promptly. For lower-tier cash prizes up to a specific government threshold, ticket holders can safely redeem their amounts directly through regional authorised lottery vendors. However, for major windfalls - specifically the top INR 1 crore first prize of the Dear Rise Monday lottery draw - winners must file a formal claim directly with the Directorate of State Lotteries.

The claim architecture demands the presentation of the original unblemished winning ticket of Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery, official passport-size photographs, an authenticated address proof, and a valid government-issued photo identification card to authorise bank clearances. Trending keywords for Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery of June 15 include "Nagaland State Lottery Result", "Dear Lottery Sambad", "Dear Rise Monday Result", "Lottery Sambad 1 PM" and "Nagaland Lottery Result 15.6.2026". Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's Nagaland lottery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).