Kohima, March 16: The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will officially release the results of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery draw of today, March 16, in a short while. Held at the PR Hill Junction in Kohima, the Dear Rise Monday draw remains one of the most popular state-sanctioned lottery schemes in India, offering a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery of today.

The grand prize of INR 1 crore will be awarded to a single lucky ticket holder of Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery. In addition to the jackpot, the Nagaland State Lottery features a multi-tiered prize structure designed to reward a broad range of participants. Participants of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery draw are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers against the official result sheet available on trusted portals online or through authorised local vendors. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Magic Sunday Lottery Result of March 15 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Rise Monday Weekly Lottery Here:

Lottery players can check the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad of March 16 to know the full winners' list of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery. They can also watch the online telecast of the Nagaland lottery provided above to get the latest updates of today's lucky draw. Trending keywords for Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery include "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 1 PM", "Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result 16.3.2026", "Lottery Sambad Today Result 1 PM", "Dear Lottery Result Today 1 PM Live", "Nagaland Lottery Sambad 16 March 2026", "Dear Rise, Monday 1 Crore Winner Ticket", "Nagaland Lottery Result Morning Draw" and "Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result". Lottery Sambad Result WhatsApp Scams.

The Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery draw is part of a larger daily lottery cycle managed by the Nagaland government. While the 1:00 PM draw is the first major event of the day, it is followed by the Dear Legend Day draw at 6:00 PM and the Dear Clover Evening draw at 8:00 PM. Each day of the week carries a different name - such as Dear Shine Tuesday or Dear Spark Wednesday - but the INR 1 crore jackpot remains a consistent feature for the top prize tier across the morning, day, and evening sessions. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).