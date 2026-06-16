Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of June 16, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results for the "Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery of today, June 16. The state-regulated midday draw will take place at 1:00 PM in Kohima. The lottery will conclude with the declaration of the top INR 1 crore jackpot winner alongside thousands of lower-tier cash prizes awarded across multiple ticket series. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday lottery draw.

The state lottery department advises all participants of Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery to cross-verify their physical ticket codes against the official government gazette or verified digital charts before initiating any claims. To remain valid under state regulation, all winning claims for the Dear Shine Tuesday lottery draw must be formally lodged within 30 days from today's draw date. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of June 15, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Shine Tuesday Weekly Lottery Here

Ticket holders of the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery holding lower-tier winning values (typically below INR 10,000) can smoothly collect their payouts directly through any state-authorised local retail vendor. However, the jackpot winner and high-value ticket holders of Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday lottery draw are legally required to submit a completed claim form, the original undamaged physical ticket, valid government identity proofs, and passport-size photographs to the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries for financial processing and mandatory tax deductions.

The daily state-run lottery system in Nagaland continues to be one of the region’s most prominent domestic revenue channels. Priced accessibly at INR 6 per ticket, the Dear Shine Tuesday lottery draw operates under strict oversight to ensure transparency and prevent unauthorised fraud. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery of June 16.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).