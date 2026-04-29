Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of April 29 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will officially release the results of the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery of today, April 29, shortly. The 1:00 PM draw, part of the popular "Dear" series, will see thousands of participants across the region vying for the top jackpot. The first prize, valued at a life-changing INR 1 crore, will be awarded to a single lucky ticket holder. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Spark Wednesday lottery of today.

The Dear Spark Wednesday lottery draw is conducted under the supervision of state officials to ensure transparency. The Nagaland lottery produces winners across multiple categories. In addition to the bumper top prize of INR 1 crore, the lottery offers substantial rewards for second, third, and fourth-place finishers. It is worth noting that Nagaland is one of the few Indian states where lottery draws are legally conducted and regulated by the government. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of April 28 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Spark Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here:

The Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery is one of three major daily draws, alongside the 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM "Sambad" lotteries. These events serve as a significant source of non-tax revenue for the state government, with proceeds often directed toward public welfare and infrastructure projects. The Nagaland lottery (Dear Spark Wednesday) is widely popular due to its affordable entry point; at INR 6 per ticket, it remains accessible to a broad demographic, contributing to its sustained popularity in the Northeast and beyond.

Winners of Nagaland's Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery are advised to verify their ticket numbers against the official result PDF published on the Nagaland Lotteries website. To claim a prize, participants must keep their original ticket intact. Damaged or tampered tickets are not accepted. Prizes for the Dear Spark Wednesday lottery draw must be claimed within 30 days of the result declaration. Players can also watch the online telecast of today's lottery above. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

For prizes exceeding INR 10,000, winners of Dear Spark Wednesday lottery must submit a claim form along with their original ticket, a government-issued ID (Aadhaar or PAN card), and passport-sized photographs to the Directorate of State Lotteries. "Nagaland Lottery Result Today 1 PM", "Dear Spark Wednesday Result PDF", "Lottery Sambad Today", "Lottery Sambad Result", "Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark 29 April", "Dear Spark Wednesday First Prize Number" and Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result" are some of the trending keywords for today's Nagaland lottery.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).