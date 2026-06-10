Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of June 10, 2026 Declared Online, Check Lucky Draw Winners List

The Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery draw of today, June 10, 2026, is one of the most anticipated events in the weekly "Lottery Sambad" schedule. The draw is conducted every Wednesday at 1 PM at PR Hill Junction in Kohima, Nagaland. Participants in today's Dear Spark Wednesday lottery have the chance to win the bumper first prize of INR 1 crore, with each ticket priced at just INR 6. Scroll below to check the winning numbers and results of the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery.

Organised by the Nagaland State Lottery Department, the Dear Spark Wednesday draw is a government-authorised lottery scheme known for its transparency and credibility. Winners must retain their original lottery tickets and submit valid identification documents to claim their prizes within the stipulated period. Participants can verify the winning numbers and prize details online after the draw concludes.

The results of today's lucky draw can be checked on lottery result portals including nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com and nagalandlotterysambad.com.

Check Nagaland State Lottery Result of the Dear Spark Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here

Lottery enthusiasts can follow updates related to the Dear Spark Wednesday draw using search terms such as "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Spark Wednesday 1 PM Result", "Lottery Sambad Today", "Dear Lottery Result 10.06.2026" and "1 Crore Lottery Winner List".

The popular "Dear" lottery series continues to attract thousands of participants across the country due to its affordable ticket price and substantial prize pool. The official results of the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery are released shortly after the draw and are published through authorised channels. Participants are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result PDF before initiating any prize claim process.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).