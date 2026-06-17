Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of June 17, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

Wondering where and how to check Nagaland's Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery of June 17? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery results of today. The live draw of Nagaland's Dear Spark Wednesday will begin at 1 PM and take place in Kohima. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's Nagaland lottery.

The weekly series (Dear Spark Wednesday) continues to observe substantial public interest across authorised states due to its highly structured dividend layout. Tickets for the single-series Wednesday sequence remain fixed at the standard face value of INR 6 per entry, keeping participation accessible for retail buyers. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of today's Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of June 16, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Spark Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here

The structural layout for the Dear Spark Wednesday lottery draw features a multi-tiered payout system designed to divide returns across thousands of ticket holders. To maintain systemic transparency, the live draw of Nagaland's Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery is monitored by appointed state judges and official government observers. The randomised number selection utilises mechanical draw machines to ensure complete unbiased alignment with the Lotteries (Regulation) Rules.

Following the completion of the live draw of the Dear Spark Wednesday lottery, the state department will publish the authenticated "Dear Lottery Sambad" results in a comprehensive PDF format. Participants can access the official winners' ledger directly through the authorised government web portal or via verified regional distribution agents. State lottery officials advise all ticket holders of Nagaland's Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery to handle their physical slips with care, as mutilated or modified paper tickets will be automatically disqualified from processing.

If a ticket matches any of the officially published tiers, the holder must initiate the verification sequence within 30 days of the draw date. Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, where the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery is being played today.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).