Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result of April 24, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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If you are participating in the Dear Victory Friday Weekly Lottery and eagerly waiting for today’s results, here’s everything you need to know. The Nagaland State Lotteries is set to announce the Dear Victory Friday lottery results for Friday, April 24, bringing excitement and anticipation to thousands of ticket holders across the country.

The official draw will take place in Kohima, and the results are expected to be declared shortly. Participants can follow the live streaming of the draw, where the winning numbers and prize details will be revealed in real time, ensuring transparency and easy verification. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Fame Thursday Lottery Result of April 23, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dear Victory Friday Lottery Live Streaming

One of the biggest attractions of the Dear Victory Friday Weekly Lottery is its top prize of INR 1 crore, making it one of the most popular weekly draws under the Nagaland State Lotteries. Apart from the jackpot, multiple prize categories offer several chances for participants to win. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Supreme Thursday Lottery Result of April 23, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Ticket holders are advised to keep their tickets handy and carefully match the announced numbers with their ticket series and numbers once the results are declared. Winners should follow the official claim process set by the Nagaland State Lotteries to avoid any discrepancies.

Stay tuned for the latest updates, winning numbers, and prize details of the Dear Victory Friday Weekly Lottery results for April 24, and best of luck to all participants hoping for a big win today.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).