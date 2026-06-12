Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result of June 12, 2026 Declared Online, Check Winning Numbers and Winners List

Wondering where and how to check Nagaland's Dear Victory Friday weekly lottery of today, June 12? If yes, then we have got you covered. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the official results of the highly anticipated Dear Victory Friday. The legal state-backed draw, which takes place at 1:00 PM in Kohima, continues to draw massive regional participation due to its highly lucrative top prize. Ticket holders across the country are eagerly awaiting the winning numbers, which are verified and monitored by state regulatory authorities to maintain complete operational transparency.

With tickets priced at a budget-friendly base rate of just INR 6, the Dear Victory Friday lottery scheme provides an accessible form of government-regulated entertainment. The daily lottery program remains an important non-tax revenue driver for the state, with proceeds routinely channelled into public welfare and regional infrastructure development initiatives. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Victory Friday lottery draw. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Fame Thursday Lottery Result of June 11, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Victory Friday Weekly Lottery Here

The flagship Dear Victory Friday weekly lottery draw features a multi-tiered reward pool designed to distribute winnings across thousands of successful tickets. The core incentive of the afternoon session is its life-changing first-prize jackpot of INR 1 crore. To ensure absolute safety against digital scams or fraudulent lists, the Nagaland State Lotteries Department strongly advises participants of the Dear Victory Friday lottery to verify their numbers exclusively through official state pipelines.

State regulations impose a strict, non-negotiable 30-day submission window starting from the day of the draw for any winning ticket holder of the Dear Victory Friday weekly lottery to claim their prize. Tickets must remain perfectly intact; any physical damage, overwriting, or tampering will instantly invalidate the claim during the official vetting process. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Victory Friday lottery draw.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).